Westland woman charged with multiple felonies in New Year's Day fatal crash

The Brief Jasmine Wynn is charged with causing a man's death on New Year's Day. Police say she fled the scene of a crash in Westland. She was given at $10,000 personal bond.



Jasmine Wynn was charged Jan. 3 for her alleged involvement in a crash on New Year's Day that left a 61-year-old Westland man dead.

Wynn, 27, is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that left the man lying in the street on Grand Traverse, near Belding Court in the city at about 4 a.m.

What we know:

She was arrested at her house in Westland shortly after the crash.

Wynn was charged with three felonies, including operating while intoxicated and obstructing a police officer, failure to stop at the scene of an accident. In total she is facing up to 22 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Judge William Burton issued her a $10,000 personal bond, and an alcohol tether to be placed on her.

Wynn is due back in 18th District Court on Jan. 15 for her probably cause conference.