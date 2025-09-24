Wet, humid weather sticks around - but dry weekend coming

Still a chance for some spotty showers tonight into Thursday, then another long and dry stretch through the weekend and beyond. Warmer temps are in the weekend forecast.

For the rest of Wednesday evening and overnight, mostly cloudy, some spotty showers and a low near 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower chance and a high near 73.

Friday: Sunny and nice with a high of 75.

Saturday: Bright and warmer with a high near 80.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, WARM with a high of 82. GO LIONS!!!!!

Monday: Sunny and NICE with a high near 80.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with a high of 77.

ENJOY

-Luterman