What explains the rise in using sick days in America?

In the early part of next year, more Michigan workers will be eligible for paid sick time than ever before. That's thanks to a court ruling that satisfied a debate over a ballot measure that was first passed in 2018.

It will arrive just as economists are noticing a curious trend about sick days: more workers are taking them. The age of some employees may have something to do with it - as does a new focus on mental health and how a company should approach allowing its workers to adjust.

For some people, like Mary, she may call in sick once a year, but only if it was very serious. But for Jasmine Stewart, she'll take several days off every quarter.

What used to be a badge of honor in never taking a sick day is now seen as lost opportunity to take time off when it's needed most.

"It absolutely has changed," Ezra, a business owner, said. "Younger people know to take their days. Older people don't seem to understand that - even myself."

According to studies done by HR platforms DayForce and Gusto, the use of sick days have increased by 40-50% over the past five years. Like so much in today's era, many of these developments can be traced back to the pandemic when public health took priority over so much else in day-to-day lives.

According to Wayne State professor Kevin Cotter, major events can bring about fundamental change - like 9/11. Since then, Americans became more comfortable being aggressively searched before boarding a plane.

"That became a permanent change in our culture," he said. "I suspect Covid is a similar type of singular event that is always going to be with us."

Covid also changed the reasons why people call in sick. It may not just be for an illness.

"If I have sick hours and I honestly need a day to recuperate, I call that being sick," said Stewart.

"It used to be that the idea of taking a mental health day was kind of a joke and not taken seriously," Cotter said, "but now employers are more aware of certainly one thing COVID did was make employers more aware of the importance of employee well-being."

Mary agrees, saying that work has gotten more intense, leading to more worker burnout.

"If someone needs to take a mental health day once in a while, that could increase their productivity if they are less likely to be burned out," said Cotter.

"People get sick so you have to just let them take those sick days," Ezra said. "I don't condone taking off just to take off because of the sunshine, but how do you tell if somebody's sick?"

The trick is knowing the line between effectively using sick days and abusing the privilege.