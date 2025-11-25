The Brief The method of "Juice Jacking"0 involves criminals uploading malicious software to USB ports. If someone plugs into a corrupted port, they could lose personal information or have their phone locked.



Another day, another effort by scammers trying to use your own devices against you.

The latest method the federal government is warning about is a tactic called ‘Juice Jacking.’

What is Juice Jacking?

Those traveling for the holidays will likely have their phones on them for the duration of the trip.

The Federal Communication Commission is warning about a cyber-theft scheme that involves bad actors loading malware onto charging stations that someone would plug into.

Corrupted USB ports can be used to steal personal data from devices plugged into them.

The public service alert is for travelers this holiday season.

No doubt they will need to charge up while on the go. Unfortunately, that's the environment that cyber crimes are targeting by uploading malware into ports.

Once installed, the malicious software can lock a device or export personal data and passwords to the perpetrator. From there, the information can be used to access bank accounts and other sensitive information.

What you can do:

A good way to avoid any dubious software is to use a power adapter when charging a phone. AC power outlets can serve as a workaround.

External battery packs are also useful while being vigilant when you plug in that if any prompt about "sharing data" or "truck this computer" comes up, to select "charge only."