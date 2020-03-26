What should we be eating during the COVID-19 outbreak?
(FOX 2) - What should we be eating during the COVID-19 outbreak to better protect ourselves against the virus?
FOX 2 spoke with Dr. Kellyann Petrucci. Watch the video player below for more information.
- Citrus fruits - Like lemon water. The doctor says one thing you want to do is always have a hot liquid. It breaks down the mucus -- going into your stomach and gastric acids can break apart the virus before it gets to your lungs.
- Berries - They reduce inflammation in the body.
- Fresh garlic - Before you throw your garlic into any foods, cut it and let it sit for a minute. The potency of the anti-microbial effect heightens even more
- Ginger - Powerful anti-inflammatory, put it in anything you can
- Red pepper - High in Vitamin C. We want Zinc - Zinc and Vitamin C are a powerful combination.
- Pumpkin seeds - Full of Zinc
- The biggest advice Dr. Kellyann Petrucci has is not to smoke. Try a humidifier. Stay away from cold drinks at this time.
- And of course, sleep, the recommended 7-8 hours, and exercise.