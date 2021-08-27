What to do if you've lost your COVID-19 vaccine card

article

With more workplaces and schools requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, having proof of vaccination is important.

If you have lost the card you received when you got the shots, there are ways to obtain proof of vaccination.

More: These Michigan colleges are requiring COVID vaccines

Michigan maintains immunization records for people vaccinated in the state in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry. If you are 18 or older and got the COVID vaccine in Michigan, you can access the registry.

To access the portal, click here. If you have logged into Michigan.gov websites before, such as the one where you can renew your vehicle tabs and license, use that login information. If you do not, you will be prompted to create an account.

Related: New bill would prohibit employers from implementing COVID vaccine mandates

Advertisement

Once logged in, you will need to provide a photo of your license, state ID, or passport. The system will then give you a vaccine record showing all immunizations gotten in Michigan.