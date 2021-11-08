What you need to know about Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate

article

Last week, the Biden Administration announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement that impacts thousands of U.S. workers.

Afterward, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered that the requirement be halted. So, it will be reviewed. If it is determined the mandate can move forward, it will go into effect early next year.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential mandate:

Who does the vaccine mandate apply to?

The mandate includes all employers with 100 or more workers under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration jurisdiction.

What does the mandate include?

The mandate requires that all workers get vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who do not get the vaccine are required to be tested for COVID-19 at least weekly and must wear masks at work.

It preempts state and local rules and laws.

The mandate also requires that employers give workers paid time off to get vaccinated. Employers must also provide paid sick time, if needed, for workers to recover from vaccine side effects.

Will the vaccine mandate include workplaces with fewer than 100 employees?

As of now, the mandate does not include smaller companies. However, officials are evaluating whether it would be feasible to make these businesses implement a mandate.

OSHA is not currently sure if the mandate would cause disruptions to smaller companies or if the companies would have the administrative capacity to enforce the mandate.

Who is not included in the vaccine mandate?

Employees who work exclusively outside are not mandated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Likewise, employees who work from home and do not have contact with customers or co-workers are not included.

Healthcare workers must follow the requirements of OSHA's Healthcare emergency

temporary standard, and federal contractors will be covered by that vaccine requirement.

When does the vaccine mandate go into effect?

Employers must start providing time off for vaccines and enforcing mask mandates for unvaccinated workers by Dec. 5.

Workers must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. If they are not fully vaccinated by that day, they must begin the weekly testing requirement.