What you need to know about type 2 diabetes

While you can't control whether or not you develop type one diabetes, there are precautions you can take to reduce your chances of getting type two diabetes.

Dr. Andrew Scrogin, an endocrinologist with St. Joseph Mercy said type one tends to develop in younger children and people with autoimmune issues, while type two usually impacts people who weigh more who have insulin resistance.

More: Study finds lowering BMI could help prevent or even reverse Type 2 diabetes

"Increasing body weight increases insulin resistance," he said. "Your pancreas can only make so much insulin. Then blood sugars start to climb."

Previously, it was recommended that adults get their blood sugar checked at 40. Now, they should start at 35.

Losing weight, eating a healthy diet, and exercising can all help keep blood sugar levels in check, both if you already have diabetes or want to lessen your chances of developing it.

The American Medical Association estimates that one in three adults has prediabetes and 90% of people who have it don't even know that they do.

It can impact your kidneys, nerves, and other vital organs without you knowing.

Advertisement

"If you have prediabetes now is the time to start changing your life to lower your risk for full-blown diabetes," Scrogin said.