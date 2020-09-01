Study finds lowering BMI could help prevent or even reverse Type 2 diabetes

A new study has found that losing weight could prevent or even reverse Type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects the way your body metabolizes sugar. It can affect many major organs and lead to heart disease, kidney damage and more.

The study of almost half a million people found that body mass index, or BMI, is a better indicator for risk than genes.

Researchers say everyone has a different BMI threshold, which sees them at risk of becoming diabetic. It's like a personal "cut-off point" where abnormal blood sugar levels are triggered. So this may explain why some people with a healthy BMI develop Type 2 diabetes.

The study suggests when you cross that certain BMI threshold your chances of diabetes go up and stay at the same high-risk level.

It also suggests you can prevent most cases by keeping your BMI in check.

These new findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress.

While we don't know what our own personal BMI blood sugar threshold is, you can find out what your BMI is. You can find the CDC's BMI calculator here.