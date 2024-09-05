Wheelchair dancing takes off in Bloomfield Hills

Wheelchair dancing is gaining steam both in Michigan and abroad and the latest proof can be found at a local dance studio in Bloomfield Hills.

The Fred Astaire Dance Studio recently welcomed wheelchair dancers from more than 15 countries for the first Paralympic ballroom dance competition in the U.S. But to truly appreciate the significance of inclusive dance, it helps to look at what it means for its participants.

That includes Rachel Kollman, whose passion for the sport isn't stymied by her mobility. It's helped her flourish personally and on the dance floor.

"I'm learning to realize giving things a shot even if you're not sure about things," she said. "Working with dancing really has helped me with my growing up and showing that I can do things and that I shouldn't be afraid of it. I learned to be okay with my mental illness."

Kollman has Cerebral palsy and now epilepsy, affecting her movement and strength. But that's no matter for the instructors at the studio.

"A man with a disability may not be considered as masculine, but when they're on that floor, and they are proud of what they are doing and the power they're doing the passion, showing the artistry - it's amazing to me," said Evan Mountain, who owns the studio.

Kollman didn't mince words in characterizing her emotions on the dance floor: "It's the best feeling in the world."

She also praised her parents for not limiting her opportunities, despite being differently abled.

According to Mountain, more than 100 people have taken classes in para dance. The studio started teaching wheelchair dancing nine years ago.

"The RIMF (Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan) foundation is very instrumental in this program because they sponsor it and what it is is a free once-a-month hour and half dance program where we teach everybody in a wheelchair how to dance with a partner," said Mountain.

The next mobility class will be held Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. The dance of choice will be The Cha Cha. Contact the Fred Astaire Dance Studio to register.