FULL EPISODES: When Magic Shocked the World

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated October 28, 2021
Michigan State Spartans
It has been almost 30 years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson announced he was HIV positive.

The shocking news prompted Johnson to retire from basketball. 

On Tuesday, FOX 11 explores the history of that shocking moment in a limited series When Magic Shocked the World.

EPISODE 1

When Magic Shocked the World: Episode 1

EPISODE 2

When Magic Shocked the World: Episode 2

In the second and final episode of the limited series, we turn our attention to Magic Johnson's return to hoops after his retirement and the HIV stigma.

