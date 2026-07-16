Detroit Metro Airport cigar bar proposal canceled

article

The Brief The Wayne County Airport Authority's board has canceled plans for a cigar bar at DTW. A request for proposal was first issued in October of 2025, looking for bidders.



Plans for a cigar bar at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus have been scuttled.

Dig deeper:

At a meeting of the Wayne County Airport Authority's board, the Request for Proposals bar lounge concept was canceled.

The RFP was first issued on Oct. 1 of 2025, and proposed food, retail cigars and an enclosed cigar smoking area.

Bidders were required to provide a state-of-the-art air and ventilation system and facility design to reduce smoke exposure to the fullest extent possible, said a release from the airport authority.

CEO Chad Newton issued a statement about the cancellation.

"I have accepted the recommendations from my key executives tasked to conduct due diligence on the cigar lounge concession concept," he said. "After extensive analysis, they concluded that in light of the temporary financial and economic uncertainty caused by the closure of Spirit Airlines, now is not the time to promote novel or untested concessions at DTW.

"I agree with the conclusion and have directed that the RFP be canceled."

The plan would have placed a cigar bar in the McNamara Terminal.

Public health advocates applauded the decision to halt cigar bar plans saying it posed a threat to public health.

"The airport authority’s decision yesterday is undeniably a massive victory for clean air and worker safety," said Cynthia Hallett, of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights, in a release. "After almost two years of public health and workers’ rights advocates continually submitting comments and testimony to keep the airport smoke-free, the WCAA has finally heeded our warnings.

Onjewel Smith, a consultant for Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights, echoed the same sentiment.

"It doesn’t matter if you put a high price tag on it or put it in a fancy wrapper, sit in a fancy chair and drink a fancy drink — secondhand smoke from cigars and even third hand smoke off-gassing WILL cause harm to your employees," said Smith.