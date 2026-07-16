Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality Alert continues with smoke from Canadian wildfires

Wildfire smoke and terrible air quality are the big stories today.

We’re in the hazardous category, meaning the smoke can affect everyone. I’m not saying, "Don’t go outside," but today is definitely a day to limit your time outdoors whenever possible.

The smoke looks to linger into Friday before hopefully clearing the area by Saturday. Check out the forecast. The oranges and reds get pushed north by Saturday morning as cleaner air begins working back in.

Wet weather returns Friday with spotty showers and storms around, but the day won’t be dominated by rain. Saturday could be a different story, with several rounds of showers and storms possible before things taper off by the evening.

Behind that, less intense heat settles in for the days that follow.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Tower cam view of the Mackinac Bridge

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: