Where Michigan stands on COVID-19 vaccines of children 5 to 11

It's been about a month since COVID-19 vaccines were opened up for children between the ages of 5 and 11 but not all parents are rushing to get their little ones vaccinated and Michigan's vaccination rate for this age group isn't as high as leaders want.

According to numbers from the City of Detroit’s Health Department only 4% of Detroiters between the ages of 5 and 11 have had at least their first dose. Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says this is an opportunity for the virus to spread even more.

"It’s very concerning because anytime there's a pocket of individuals who have very low vaccine uptake - whether that's by geographic area or by age group - it means as an opportunity for the virus to circulate In that community," Dr. Bagdasarian said. "It also means we could develop more deadly variants."

Some countries are making good progress, like Oakland County (26.8%), Washtenaw County (43%), Leelanau County (37%), and Grand Traverse County at (27%),

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the vaccination rate among the 65 and older population is leading the pack but it’s working to boost the the number of people getting vaccinated across all age groups as Michigan continues to see a surge in Covid cases.

"This surge that we’re seeing right now across the state is a surge of the unvaccinated," Dr. Bagdasarian said.

MDHHS is working to make the vaccine more accessible to all age groups.

"We’re taking away some of those barriers of having to find a place to get vaccinated, making an appointment, so we’re going to try to bring vaccines to community members," Dr. Bagdasarian said.