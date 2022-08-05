Where to get a monkeypox vaccine in Detroit

Concerns over the spread of monkeypox in the U.S. has prompted a declaration of a public health emergency from national officials. That means mores access to funds to better combat transmission of the disease, as well as more priority from local health departments in administering the vaccine.

So far, there are 66 confirmed cases in Michigan, only a small fraction of the 6,600 confirmed cases in the U.S. However, that figure has climbed 164% over the past three weeks, worrying the state about its spread. Last week, there were only 37 cases.

Seventeen of those cases have been reported in Detroit, and another 29 in the greater Metro Detroit area.

As cases rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it plans to boost access to testing. The Jynneos vaccine, which is a two-dose series that is also used to fight smallpox, has been shown to prevent infection of monkeypox for those who have been exposed to the virus.

Why are dormant diseases making a comeback?

The vaccine will be available at health department hubs in some of the most populated areas in the state. In Detroit, the vaccine is available: