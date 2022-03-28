While Will Smith apologizes, doctor explains toll of alopecia

Today The Academy is responding condemning Will Smith's actions and launching a review of what happened at the Oscars.

What started as a joke from comedian Chris Rock about actress Jada Pinkett Smith went well beyond the punchline when Will Smith slapped Rock in defense of his wife. The unscripted moment immediately went viral on social media and overshadowed Smith’s first Oscar win later in the show.

Smith released a statement apologizing to Rock Monday night.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he said. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Twenty-four hours later, Hollywood is still buzzing.

"He was always someone that I liked so much and looked up to him," said Michael Babcock, TMZ. "It changed the way I look at him — at least now. Could that be undone, I’m sure. I think it is going to change peoples’ perception of him."

Our own Lee Thomas, has interviewed both Chris Rock and Will Smith — and called them both very nice guys.

"I just can’t believe that he felt that entitled to go and smack this guy during one of the biggest broadcasts that LA has to offer throughout any year, and then he went back and sat down and finished the show like nothing happened," Thomas said.

Lately, Jada Pinkett Smith has documented her struggle with alopecia — which is a general term for hair loss. She talked about it on her show "Red Table Talk."

"When it first started, I was in the shower one day, and then just handfuls of hair came out just in my hand. I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?'"

Alopecia affects more than 20 million women. It can be caused by age, medical disorder, or chemotherapy.

Beaumont Dermatologist Dr. David Spurlin weighed in.

"In our world, your hair is an adornment that we care a great deal about," he said. "I think it was in such poor taste because if you told a joke about someone who has cancer, it’s not funny."

FOX 2: "Are you hopeful that there is a silver lining, and the silver lining is people are more aware of people who have alopecia, whether it’s their family, friends, neighbors coworkers?"

"If there is a a silver lining, that would be it because sometimes we don’t ask people questions. We just assume things," Spurlin said. "This might bring it to light and make people a little more understanding, which is what we could all use in this day and age."

Will Smith's full statement is below:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

"I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will"

Advertisement



