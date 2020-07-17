'White Boy Rick' scheduled for release Monday, after serving 30 years

Richard Wershe Jr., whose significance in Detroit pop culture has risen along with the nickname White Boy Rick, is set to be released from prison Monday.

After receiving a life sentence on a drug conviction when he was 17 years old, Wershe, who operated as an informant for the FBI from 1984 to 1986, was paroled three years ago and was sent to a Florida prison.

After serving three decades for his drug conviction, he'll be leaving prison two days after his 51st birthday.

Wershe gained his nickname after becoming known for running drugs in Detroit in the 1980s. While working as an informant, he was shot in the stomach. A year after he was done working with federal detectives, he was arrested with several kilograms of cocaine and tens of thousands of dollars in cash on him.

After his parole in July 2017, Wershe was turned over to U.S. Marshals where he was transported to a Florida State Prison for a stint operating a car theft ring. He was staying at a halfway house until his release.

Wershe's time under supervision won't be over after he's released, however. His parole runs until Aug. 22, 2021. He won't be allowed to possess drugs, weapons, alcohol, and can't leave the state until then.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's tone on Wershe's conviction, which to this day stand as one of the longest sentencings for a nonviolent crime in Michigan's history, has softened. In a statement given to FOX 2 2016, she said the "parallels to the Richard Wershe case that have caused me to review the office position in his case."

Wershe plans on driving back to Michigan where he'll quietly enjoy a return to his family, which now includes two children.

A film based on Wershe's life was released in September of 2018, where the teenager was played by Matthew McConaughey.