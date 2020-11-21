White Dodge Ram suspected vehicle in Berlin Township home invasion

Michigan State Police Monroe Post are investigating a home invasion on Haggerman Road in Berlin Township.

Friday troopers were dispatched to the home around 3:16 p.m. Their investigation determined that a white Dodge Ram pulled into the driveway of the home. Two unknown suspects took a black Samsung tablet and a jewelry cabinet with $10k worth of jewelry from inside the home.

The incident was captured on a home surveillance system. Troopers are asking the public to review the photos below to help identify the vehicle and the two suspects involved in the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Owen Hall of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.