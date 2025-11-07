White Lake Township man who fatally shot burglar charged with manslaughter

article

Months after a homeowner fired shots at several individuals breaking into his detached garage in White Lake Township, the 24-year-old resident has been charged with manslaughter, assault, and two other felony counts.

The gunfire struck two people, killing a 17-year-old.

Dayton Knapton was arraigned on Friday and given a $200,000 cash/surety bond for the four felony charges. Five others, including four juveniles, were also charged in the case of attempted burglary.

The backstory:

Early in the morning on July 8, a homeowner saw a group of seven people entering his garage through his security cameras and went outside to confront them.

He opened fire, striking two people.

Police later became notified that a 17-year-old was at a hospital in Commerce Township while another was near the hospital.

One of those victims later died from their injuries.

A neighbor told FOX 2 at the time it was not the first occurrence of individuals breaking into the garage, adding they believed the suspect burglars were trying to steal dirt bikes that were kept inside.

Big picture view:

On Friday, the Oakland County Prosecutor announced charges against Knapton.

He allegedly used a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and fired two shots into the garage through a windowless locked door. As the burglary suspects fled, Knapton then fired five more shots before going inside his house.

He reloaded his weapon and returned outside.

What they're saying:

The question at the heart of the case is whether Knapton had a right to use deadly force when he fired his gun.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said owning a firearm comes with a "profound responsibility."

"Our office worked closely with law enforcement to review the evidence, including the obvious mitigating factors, which led us to these charges. We believe the evidence demonstrates this defendant crossed the line by firing outside his home at fleeing persons. His actions not only took a life but potentially endangered the surrounding community by firing his weapon into the night."

The other side:

During his court appearance, Knapton entered a not-guilty plea through his attorney. He also waived a formal reading of the charges.

According to his attorney, Knapton has no criminal history.

"I don't think the facts are the issue. At issue is the motivation or the possible legal defenses behind those facts," said Dov Lustig.

The judge declined to add a 10% provision to the bond. Knapton was also ordered to stay in the state and cannot possess firearms or ammunition. He is allowed to leave for his job.