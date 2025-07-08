Teen dead after White Lake homeowner shoots at group who broke into his garage

article

The Brief A 17-year-old is dead after they were shot while breaking into a garage in White Lake. The homeowner confronted a group of people after seeing them break into his garage on his security cameras. Police are still looking for the other people involved.



A teen died early Tuesday after police say a White Lake man shot at a group of people he caught breaking into his garage.

According to police, the homeowner spotted seven people entering his detached garage in the 9000 block of Mandon Drive on a security camera shortly after 1 a.m. and went outside. That's when he started shooting at the group as they left the garage, causing them to run away.

After the shooting, White Lake Township police were notified that a 17-year-old was near Huron Valley Hospital in Commerce Township, while another 17-year-old was at the hospital.

One of those gunshot victims died while the other one was receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Dig deeper:

A neighbor who heard the gunshots said it was the third time someone had broken into the garage. That witness believes the suspects were after dirt bikes.

When asked about previous calls to the home, police said they could not comment on the matter.

What's next:

Police said one adult and one juvenile were taken into custody, but they are still looking for the other suspects from the break-in.

An investigation is ongoing, and police plan to forward their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det/Lt. Jeff Way at 248-698-4404.