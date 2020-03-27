Whitmer: Absentee ballots for May 5 elections to be mailed to all registered voters as safety precaution

Amid the effects of COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to expand voting in the May 5 by mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter.

The move is meant to encourage voters to vote absentee, though local jurisdictions will still keep at least one polling location open for in-person voting.

“While we work to slow the spread of COVID-19, we must do everything we can to encourage Michiganders to stay home and stay safe,” Whitmer said. “The fewer people we have lining up at polling places the better, ensuring Michiganders safely practice social distancing while allowing them to safely exercise their right to vote in local elections.”

RELATED: Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Michigan residents looking to register to vote in the May 5 election should do so by April 20, click here for more information. If you miss the deadline you’ll still be able to register to vote at your township or city clerk’s office, but call ahead first.

"Canceling elections sets a dangerous precedent for our democracy. It signals that, in a time of great challenge and uncertainty, we would opt to give up on the fundamental building block of our republic - the ability to elect and hold our elected officials accountable,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

“My administration will ensure that all voters eligible to participate in a local election on May 5 receive applications to vote by mail, and we will work with our local clerks to recruit staff and set guidelines to help ensure their health, safety - and our elections - are secure."