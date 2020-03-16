Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

As the number of coronavirus cases in Michigan continues to increase and state and federal policy is subsequently adapted to mitigate the fallout of the spread, it can feel almost impossible to keep up with the speed the situation changes.

That's why FOX 2 is actively tracking each COVID-19 case that's confirmed in the state.

We'll be actively updating the map as new cases and their reported locations are confirmed around the state.

Since the state reported its first two positive cases March 10, one out of Oakland County and one out of Wayne County, the spread of COVID-19 has been discovered in 10 other counties.

While the first two cases had a history of travel, the transmission now includes individuals who were infected in the community. Upon this announcement, state health officials have quickly ramped up more restrictions on businesses, temporarily banned large gatherings over 250 people, and closed public schools.

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasingly exponentially, Whitmer signed an executive order Monday that closed gyms, theaters, and other gathering places, while mandating restaurants, bars and cafes could only serve food via pickup or delivery.

The Whitmer Administration has also taken other measures as well:

While these measures feel drastic, officials argue they are instrumental in reducing the potential spike in positive cases. While the measures may not reduce the number of cases that will be confirmed, it will slow the rate at which the disease can spread. Epidemiologists call this 'flattening the curve.'

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.