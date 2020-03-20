Whitmer bans evicting tenants unable to pay rent

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order to ban evacuations if tenants are unable to pay their rent.

The order allows tenants and mobile home owners to stay in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic even if they are unable to keep up paying rent. It also allows courts to put a pause on evicted-related cases until after the COVID-19 emergency has subsided.

This executive order takes effect immediately and lasts until 11:59 p.m. April 17.

“Families across the state are facing a number of uncertainties, from concerns about their health and well-being and that of their loved ones to when their next paycheck will arrive. Worrying about whether they’ll be evicted from their home, apartment or mobile home should not be on this list,” Governor Whitmer said.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

“This executive order will ease a burden on families struggling to make ends meet and allow them to focus on what’s most important — staying safe and healthy.”

Advertisement

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.