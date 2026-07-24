Whitmer endorses Stevens in race for U.S. Senate

The Brief Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed Haley Stevens for the Democratic nod in the contentious primary race. Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed are running to fill Gary Peters' seat, which will be vacant at the end of the term.



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed Haley Stevens in the contentious Democratic contest as she and Abdul El-Sayed barrel toward the August Primary.

Whoever wins the nomination will face off in the general election for the coveted U.S. Senate seat left vacant by Gary Peters.

Whitmer's endorsement comes less than two weeks from the primary election and could be instrumental in swinging a closely-watched race.

What they're saying:

"During my eight years as governor, we’ve faced tough challenges. But my north star has always been to get stuff done for Michigan. I know that’s Haley Stevens’ guiding light too, which is why I am so proud to endorse her for U.S. Senate," Whitmer said in a statement.

"From serving as Chief of Staff on President Obama’s auto rescue, to being named the most effective Michigan Democrat in Congress, Haley knows how to get things done for Michigan. She’ll be ready to deliver on day one on manufacturing, lowering costs, and protecting our health care and Social Security. I’m thrilled to be endorsing her for U.S. Senate."

Dig deeper:

Whitmer's endorsement is the latest in a string of public officials endorsing Stevens. Others include U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and former U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, state Attorney General Dana Nessel, and South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn.

Dig deeper:

The Democratic Primary is emblematic of a larger tension at play in statewide races around the country and which direction it will go in the future.

While Stevens is viewed as more centrist, El-Sayed has championed more progressive policies.

Both will appear on FOX 2 next Monday, July 27, for the second of two debates.

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