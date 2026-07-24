Expand / Collapse search

Whitmer endorses Stevens in race for U.S. Senate

By Jack Nissen
Haley Stevens
Published July 24, 2026 4:45 PM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 4:45 PM EDT
One week out from Democratic U.S. Senate Debate
One week out from Democratic U.S. Senate Debate

One week out from Democratic U.S. Senate Debate

We're one week out from the Democratic U.S. Senate Debate between Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Former Wayne County Health Executive Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. Former Duggan Campaign Spokesperson Andrea Bitely, Journalist Sam Robinson and Republican Strategist Jason Roe discuss the race.

The Brief

    • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed Haley Stevens for the Democratic nod in the contentious primary race.
    • Stevens and Abdul El-Sayed are running to fill Gary Peters' seat, which will be vacant at the end of the term.

(FOX 2) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed Haley Stevens in the contentious Democratic contest as she and Abdul El-Sayed barrel toward the August Primary.

Whoever wins the nomination will face off in the general election for the coveted U.S. Senate seat left vacant by Gary Peters.

Whitmer's endorsement comes less than two weeks from the primary election and could be instrumental in swinging a closely-watched race.

What they're saying:

"During my eight years as governor, we’ve faced tough challenges. But my north star has always been to get stuff done for Michigan. I know that’s Haley Stevens’ guiding light too, which is why I am so proud to endorse her for U.S. Senate," Whitmer said in a statement. 

"From serving as Chief of Staff on President Obama’s auto rescue, to being named the most effective Michigan Democrat in Congress, Haley knows how to get things done for Michigan. She’ll be ready to deliver on day one on manufacturing, lowering costs, and protecting our health care and Social Security. I’m thrilled to be endorsing her for U.S. Senate."

Dig deeper:

Whitmer's endorsement is the latest in a string of public officials endorsing Stevens. Others include U.S. Sen. Gary Peters and former U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, state Attorney General Dana Nessel, and South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn.

Dig deeper:

The Democratic Primary is emblematic of a larger tension at play in statewide races around the country and which direction it will go in the future. 

While Stevens is viewed as more centrist, El-Sayed has championed more progressive policies.

Both will appear on FOX 2 next Monday, July 27, for the second of two debates.

Related

Senate debate on FOX 2: Previewing Michigan’s primary race
article

Senate debate on FOX 2: Previewing Michigan’s primary race

Democratic Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed will be in studio hoping to stake their claim as the best candidate to keep Michigan’s open seat blue in the Senate come November.

The Source: Gretchen Whitmer and previous reporting was cited for this story. 

Haley StevensGretchen WhitmerPoliticsU.S. SenateMichigan Primary