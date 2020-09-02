Whitmer keeps theaters, gyms and bowling alleys in holding pattern with no reopening announcement

Despite hints from Lansing that Governor Gretchen Whitmer would make an announcement on opening gyms, bowling alleys, and theaters, there was no update of note to get.

"We'll have more to say on this topic very soon. So stay tuned and keep your eye on the ball," Whitmer said.

It wasn't the announcement workers in those struggling shuttered industries were expecting to hear after being shut down for months to fight COVID-19

"I'm not going to be pushed, encouraged, tweeted at to make a decision that does not support the best science or protocols," Whitmer said.

"It's already been six months and we're still waiting to open up," said Carmen Allen/ Manager, Plum Hollow Lanes.

Not reopening means more than dollars and cents for bowling in Michigan it could mean the demise of this industry in this state

Advertisement

"In Metro Detroit, we are bowling capital of the world we have the most sanctioned bowlers anywhere," Allen said.

Bowling alleys and fitness clubs are not the only industries concerned about its future.

Cory Jacobson owns movie theaters in several states including Michigan. His theater in Iowa opened last week and he says opening safely is possible.

"We've been open for almost a week at our own choice, we've had no problems with social distancing in the lobby in the auditorium," said Jacobson.

Jacobson says there's also evidence from experts on reopening safely

"Cinemasafe.org the National Association of Theater Owners worked with epidemiologists to work in safe protocols for the theaters," he said.

Jacobson believes the future of his business and many others need to reopen or they risk becoming a thing of the past.

"Without that financial support from the federal government, which is the only place I could see us getting it, we will have to go out of business," he said.