'Just started firing shots': Man dead after suspect kicks in door of Detroit apartment and starts shooting

The Brief A man was killed and a woman was wounded by a masked suspect who broke into a Detroit apartment Thursday morning. Police said the suspect kicked in the door, "said something about a female," and started shooting. The suspect fled on foot and is still on the run.



A man is dead after a suspect kicked in the door of an apartment on Detroit's east side Thursday morning and started shooting.

The shooting also left a woman wounded.

What we know:

According to Detroit Police Capt. Stacy Greer-Travis, a man wearing a medical mask kicked in a door of an apartment at Harris Plaza 1 Apartments on Houston Whittier just east of Chalmers around 8:15 a.m.

"Once inside, he said something about a female, and then he just started firing shots," Greer-Travis said.

Two people were inside the apartment at the time - a man whose age is currently unknown and a woman in her 30s. They were both shot, and the man was killed, while the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is unknown, and police do not have a description of him since the mask was covering his face.

A motive is also unclear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP, or DetroitRewards.TV.