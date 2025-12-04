'Just started firing shots': Man dead after suspect kicks in door of Detroit apartment and starts shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead after a suspect kicked in the door of an apartment on Detroit's east side Thursday morning and started shooting.
The shooting also left a woman wounded.
What we know:
According to Detroit Police Capt. Stacy Greer-Travis, a man wearing a medical mask kicked in a door of an apartment at Harris Plaza 1 Apartments on Houston Whittier just east of Chalmers around 8:15 a.m.
"Once inside, he said something about a female, and then he just started firing shots," Greer-Travis said.
Two people were inside the apartment at the time - a man whose age is currently unknown and a woman in her 30s. They were both shot, and the man was killed, while the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity is unknown, and police do not have a description of him since the mask was covering his face.
A motive is also unclear.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP, or DetroitRewards.TV.
The Source: An interview with Detroit Police Capt. Stacy Greer-Travis was used for this report.