Whitmer loosens rules on overnight summer camps, school sport activities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted restrictions on overnight summer camps, which can resume operations on June 15.

With COVID-19 case rates falling faster in Michigan than most other states, more rules are being lifted on what is permitted in the state. The balancing act of reopening Michigan even while the pandemic shows no sign of slowing down in other states has led to a staggered approach for lifting restrictions.

The order to allow overnight residential, travel and troop camps to resume will begin the same day salons and barbershops can reopen throughout the lower part of the state.

"As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on playdates, birthday parties, and graduations. That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp,” Whitmer said. “This is another significant milestone for Michigan as we continue to slowly and safely reopen our economy, and I want to thank Michiganders for doing their part to flatten the curve."

As is the rule with most restrictions being lifted, the newest executive order requires camps to follow similar safety guidelines that other industries have deployed. The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs will issue those guidelines in the coming days.

The order also allows K-12 school sports activities and other in-person extracurricular school activities to resume. Many of those activities must operate within the same capacity of social distancing and safety protocols that schools plan to use when students return to class.