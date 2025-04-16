Whitmer raises concerns as Trump administration tries pushing out international students

The Brief The Michigan governor is voicing concerns about the Trump administration attempting to kick out international students attending schools in the state Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the stripping away of rights from someone in the country legally without due process "should concern everyone" Dozens of students have received notice from the Trump administration to leave the country



The Michigan governor is raising concerns about recent moves by the Trump administration as it attempts to force college students who are studying abroad in the U.S. to leave.

Dozens of people enrolled at Michigan colleges have been told to leave while some have gone home, according to the universities.

What we know:

There are approximately 27,500 students from other countries studying at Michigan-based universities.

Of the 7,000 at the University of Michigan, 22 have been told to leave and four have already left. At Central Michigan University, seven students received the same notice, while Michigan State University has confirmed a few students have also been notified.

Despite being told to leave, the Trump administration has not given a reason why.

And worrying to the Michigan governor is that the students haven't been given a chance to prove they are here legally.

"The thought that people who are here legally may have their rights that we would all assume that someone here legally has stripped away without due process should concern everyone," said Gretchen Whitmer.

What we don't know:

The reasoning behind the notices has still not been publicized.

The impacts of forcing international students from the state are also unknown. For those that do come, they pump some $829 million into Michigan's economy.

Meanwhile, the accompanying brain power that international students bring helps boost the workforce in Michigan.

But the ripple effects of their removal could spread far.

What they're saying:

Whitmer says she is in regular communication with Michigan's universities amid turmoil between the White House and Ivy league schools.

In one instance, Harvard rejected requests from the Trump administration to change its policies - leading to threats of $2.2 billion in federal aid being stripped from the school.

"I'm hoping that we don't have some of the really troubling stories that we've seen played out elsewhere play out here. and my hope and expectation is that we will work together to do everything to make sure that doesn't happen," said Whitmer.