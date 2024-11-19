Whitmer says she's not part of Democrat governor resistance group against Trump

During the height of the covid pandemic, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer got into a heated back-and-forth with then-President Donald Trump over the need for protective gear for health care workers.

Whitmer was frequently on calls with other governors from both parties to figure out how to navigate the uncharted pandemic waters.

But now with Trump coming back to the oval office, the governor is backing off efforts to join those other Democratic governors to fight him.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis have formed the Governors Safeguarding Democracy group

Whitmer was asked if she was in it.

"I'm not a part of the group," she said.

If you have watched and listened closely to Whitmer's comments the past couple of weeks, her post-Trump victory statements have been conciliatory, and not confrontational.

First she sent the president-elect a message wishing him good luck and later told reporters that she worked with the previous Trump administration and would find a way to do it again, not exactly fighting words.

Last week she admitted the that the other governors may come up with some ideas on how to deal with Trump.

"There's probably some things that they'll learn that others can learn from and certainly things we're learning that we'll share with them," she said.

Other Democrat governors have refused to endorse the use of their state police to deport migrants. When the governor was asked that, Whitmer never answered the question. Nor has she said anything critical about Trump.

It is leading some to conclude she might be looking to cooperate with Trump's administration.

"I think every governor has got to manage their state under their own circumstances and so that's why I'll continue to keep my focus on the people of the state of Michigan," she said.

Contrast that sanguine statement against what the California governor is saying. Gavin Newsome wants to be the "leader of the resistance against Trump's second term."

Meanwhile Whitmer apparently wants to play nice instead.