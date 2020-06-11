Whitmer signs executive orders suspending evictions and protecting jail inmates amid pandemic

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to extend the protections for tenants and mobile home owners from being evicted from their residences until June 30.

Whitmer also signed an executive order to protect inmates in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers until July 9.

“By extending the protection against eviction for non-payment we can ensure that COVID-19-infected individuals and vulnerable populations can isolate in the safety of their homes while continuing to protect incarcerated persons in our prisons, jails, and juvenile detention centers,” Governor Whitmer said.

“These orders will ensure that we can continue to flatten the curve, avoid a second wave of infection, and protect the heroes serving on the front lines of this crisis.”

Executive Order 2020-118 for tenants also relieves courts from certain statutory restrictions so they can stay eviction-related proceedings until after the COVID-19 emergency has passed.

Executive Order 2020-119 protecting inmates suspends transfers into and from Michigan Department of Corrections facilities unless jails adopt certain risk-reduction protocols.

Many counties, including Wayne, Oakland, Ingham, and Macomb have already resumed transfers, subject to ongoing review. The order also allows local officials more flexibility in releasing vulnerable populations who do not pose a threat to public safety.