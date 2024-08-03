Who killed Gremajor Nelson?

Imagine spending 17 years of your life searching for the person or persons responsible for killing your loved one.

That's what Renee White has been living with since 2007 when her nephew Gremajor Nelson was shot and killed that Dec. 8 on Detroit's west side.

"That was his favorite time of the year," Renee said. "That day he had bought Christmas cards."

The 34-year-old was walking past a Detroit coney island when a man walked up, the two argued, and then he was shot and killed in front of the restaurant.

Nelson was outside the coney island when he started arguing with one man who shot him in the face - right below the eye. Then a second suspect showed up and started shooting too.

"He wasn't the arguing type. If someone had a problem, we would just keep it moving. To me it sounds awkward that he would argue and then fight with someone," Renee said.

His aunt said the two suspects got into a car that was behind the coney island.

There was surveillance video from a nearby drugstore but it was too grainy to use.

White is hoping that someone will finally do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"Just turn yourself in and face the music," she said. "You had 17 additional years to enjoy your life, let us enjoy ours with some closure to this case."

White wasn't just Nelson's aunt, but had been his guardian from the time he was 12-years-old and him mother died.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the conviction of Nelson's killer.

Anyone with tips or information can call 1-800-CRIMESTOPPERS and you will remain anonymous.

