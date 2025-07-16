Why Country Roads Music Festival was canceled ahead of inaugural event in Michigan

The Brief Fans and bands alike were left disappointed after a country music festival scheduled for July in Michigan was canceled days before it was supposed to start. This would have been the first year for the Country Roads Music Festival before its organizer canceled the event due to low ticket sales. She promised to be back the following year with more promotions to help drive up sales.



An inaugural event for a new country music festival act in Michigan never got off the ground after its organizer canceled the event.

The Country Roads Music Festival was scheduled for the weekend of July 18-20 in Brooklyn. Those who planned the event promised to be back in 2026 bigger and better.

Big picture view:

It was supposed to be three days of live music performed by country stars - a festival that could replace the void left by Faster Horses, which is not returning to Michigan.

Instead, Country Roads Music Festival will try again in 2026 after organizers posted plans to postpone the event until next year. The reason?

"I don’t think that we ever got to that critical minimum ticket sales level," said Darci Keyes, the event organizer.

Keyes learned, as many others do, the kind of work it takes to put on a festival the size she envisioned. She admitted her team didn't give themselves enough time to be successful.

"After we got everything done and got tickets on sale. We probably only had about three-and-a-half months and I think in hindsight, Monday morning quarterbacking, it probably wasn’t sufficient time to be able to promote the festival," she said.

Local perspective:

It's a bummer for many of the musicians and acts that had dreams of building their brand and connecting with new fans.

That includes McKayla Prew, who has spent her entire life performing. She was scheduled to play on Sunday before learning of the cancellation.

"Festivals are obviously a major way that growing artist like me get their name out there. It’s also one of the main ways that myself and my band generate income," said Prew.

She wasn't the only one left disappointed.

"I was a little let down. I was looking forward to it," said Scott Kendall of the Louie Lee Band.

What's next:

Keyes says it's her intention to bring the festival back.

At least one local promoter thinks it's a good idea.

"I definitely think there’s a road back," said Jon Witz, a local event producer.

Witz has put on events as big as Arts Beats and Eats in Royal Oak. His advice is to seek out other funding sources.

"Finding some sponsorship, getting finance not just from the people that are buying tickets, but having some support there can also give you some initial funding to go after an act that is going to catch people’s attention."