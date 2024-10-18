Why graphic anti-abortion political ads are on TV stations in Metro Detroit

Election Day is 18 days away and the two leading candidates for the White House are campaigning in Michigan. But while watching FOX 2 News, you may see a graphic anti-abortion ad on FOX 2. The reason you'll see it is because, by law, we are obligated to run the ad.

The ads are being paid for by anti-abortion activist and presidential candidate Randall Terry.

According to the Federal Communication Commission, broadcasters are "prohibited from censoring or rejecting political ads that are paid for and sponsored by legally qualified candidates."

Want to file a concern about the ad? Reach out to the FCC here.

Terry will be on the presidential ballot with his running mate, Stephen Broden.

What's on my ballot? Check out your ballot before Election Day here.

The 30-second ad will air on FOX 2 during the news. FOX 2 is not the news organization required to run the ad.

FOX 2 will run a disclaimer before the ad airs that will warn viewers that the ad contains graphic images that may disturb some viewers.

Learn more about the FCC's requirements.