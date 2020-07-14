Wife of Quicken Loans exec files defamation lawsuit over rival's vulgar video

The rivalry among competing mortgage lenders got nasty, resulting in a defamation lawsuit.

The wife of a Quicken Loans executive is suing her husband's rival over vulgar comments made about her in a video that was sent to others in the mortgage industry.



The lawsuit is over a video allegedly sent by Anthony Casa, the head of the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts, to Austin Neimiec, the Vice President of Quicken Loans.

In the video, Casa alleges Niemiec's wife performed sexual acts on United Wholesale Mortgage President & CEO Mat Ishbia while in college. United Wholesale Mortgage is a competitor of Quicken Loans.

Producer's note: you can hear clips from the video in the player above. Viewer discretion is advised as it includes vulgar language.

"[Casa] then took the video and sent it to prominent leaders in the AIME community and brokers in the AIME community, in which they filmed videos of themselves laughing at the videos," Niemiec said.

Then on July 10, a lawsuit was filed by Theresa Neimic against Anthony Casa for defamation, which may have just gotten the attention of Casa.

"I am sorry these words came out of my mouth," Casa said in a new video.

An apology, yet the lawsuit wants at least $25,000 and, more importantly, a full retraction of the statements made to each of the recipients making it clear that the statements were false, untrue and fabricated.



"I'm sorry that I am a let everybody down," Casa continued in the video.

No word on if this apology will settle the case.