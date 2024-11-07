Wife stabs husband during argument in Monroe County

A disagreement early Thursday in Monroe County escalated to a woman stabbing her husband.

Authorities said the victim called 911 around 2:20 a.m. and requested police to respond to the 6800 block of S. Telegraph in Bedford Township. However, he was uncooperative and hung up.

After several calls, the man eventually said he was stabbed, and numerous Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded. When deputies arrived, they found that the man's wife had grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the hand during an argument.

The suspect, who is 37, was arrested for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy John Dyda at 734-240-7743.