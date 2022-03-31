Wind Advisory until 2 p.m. Thursday; 26K without power

After a break in the cold with Wednesday's warm spell, Thursday will bump up the craziness of Michigan spring weather with strong winds throughout the day.

A Wind Advisory for all of Southeast Michigan will be in effect until 2 p.m. this afternoon. Gusts of 20-25 mph from the southwest are expected, with the worst of the wind coming in the early morning.

The wind gusts will be severe enough to blow unsecured objects, tree limbs might be knocked down, and a few power outages might happen.

According to DTE's outage map of Southeast Michigan, some 20,000 customers had their power knocked out, with hotspots near Clinton, Monroe, and Sterling Heights.

At least one home suffered some damage when a tree was uprooted in Dearborn and fell across the lawn and driveway.

Tree falls on property on Audette Street in Dearborn.

With the wind will also come rain, likely before 11 a.m.

Temperatures will settle in at a moderate 43 degrees by 5 p.m.

There's also a chance for rain before 11 p.m. tonight and potentially some snow after midnight.