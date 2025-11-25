Wind advisory for Wednesday, cold and blustery for Thanksgiving

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.

It will turn COLDER Wednesday afternoon with blustery weather and some snow showers are likely Wednesday evening into Thanksgiving.

The COLD will stick around through the weekend with a chance for some Saturday afternoon and evening snow.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, it will be cloudy with areas of drizzle and fog and a low of 46.

Wednesday: It will be WINDY and mostly cloudy with falling temps and scattered showers of rain and snow. We will hit an early high of 47.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy - BLUSTERY and COLD with scattered snow flurries and a high of 36.

Friday: Partly sunny, brisk and cold with a high of 35.

Saturday: Cloudy and cold with some light snow developing during the afternoon, and some evening snow likely. There will be a high of just 34.

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain and snow showers and a high of 37.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, brisk and COLD with a high of 32.