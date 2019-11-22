Window peeper reported in Royal Oak, Birmingham

A strange male looking into windows has been reported in Royal Oak and Birmingham areas.

Royal Oak Police say officers responded to a call in the 400 block of Gardenia Avenue around 8:55 p.m. Nov. 20. A woman reported she saw a strange man looking into her neighbor's window.

Police say she reported that when her husband confronted the suspect, he fled the scene on a bicycle heading north through the cemetery.

Two K9 officers searched the area, which led officers northeast of the cemetery before they lost the trail.

The suspect is described as a man with a large build who was wearing a dark hat and heavy coat. Later that evening, a suspect matching that description was seen looking into windows in Birmingham.

Royal Oak and Birmingham police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department, Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Albert Carter at (248)246-3456.