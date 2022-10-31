Winning $1M Powerball tickets sold at two Michigan locations, including Redford

Two lottery players in Michigan scored $1 million Powerball awards during this weekend's massive jackpot drawing.

And there's still more to play as the winning numbers for the $800 million jackpot remains elusive. The next drawing, with total potential winnings now up to $1 billion in cash, is scheduled for Monday.

The Michigan Lottery said the two winning tickets that were sold came from the New Buffalo gas station in the state's southwest side and in Redford. The lucky Metro Detroit winner purchased the ticket at 27222 Grand River Avenue at Billy's Liquor Depot II.

Saturday's numbers on the five white balls were 19-31-40-46-57. Two Michigan players matched all five white balls, meaning they won the $1 million prize. No one matched the sixth number for the jackpot.

The last time the jackpot was won was Aug. 3. Since then, the pot has climbed to the fourth-highest ever. In January 2021, a player won the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Powerball tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. Monday at retailer throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

The next drawing is Monday night at 10:59 p.m.