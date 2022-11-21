Winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold at Warren smoke shop

A winning Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery ticket was sold at a Warren smoke shop.

The ticket was purchased at Tiger Smoke and Vape at 15196 East 13 Mile Rd., and all five white balls drawn Friday matched. The winning numbers were 20-24-26-33-41.

The winner has the option to receive $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater; or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

Read Next: Lottery winner thought her $100,000 prize was a scam

If you are the winner, contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2.