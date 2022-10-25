Winter at Detroit's Monroe Street Midway -- Bumper cars, giant slide, more opening next month

article

Detroit's Monroe Street Midway is transforming for the winter soon.

Next month, winter bumper cars on an ice rink, an arctic slide you ride on with a tube, puck-putt (putt-putt with a hockey stick), an arcade, and more open.

Food will also be available, including burgers, pierogi, chili, chicken sandwiches, and mac-and-cheese bites, plus gluten-free and vegan options.

Santa will be there for free photos on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. from Nov. 18 to Dec. 22.

The activities are part of Decked Out Detroit. In the summer, the Midway includes basketball courts, a roller rink, and other warm-weather fun.

Monroe Street Midway Prices

Winter bumper cars – $5 per session

Arctic slide – Free

Puck-putt – Free

Arcade – 50 cents to $3 per play

Monroe Street Midway schedule

November 11 – December 18

Mondays: Closed

Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesdays: Closed

Thursdays: 11am – 8pm

Fridays: 11am – 10pm

Saturdays: 11am – 10pm

Sundays: 11am – 8pm

December 19 – December 31

Mondays: 11am – 8pm

Tuesdays: 11am – 8pm

Wednesdays: 11am – 8pm

Thursdays: 11am – 8pm

Fridays: 11am – 10pm

Saturdays: 11am – 10pm

Sundays: 11am – 8pm

January 1 – January 29