Winter at Detroit's Monroe Street Midway -- Bumper cars, giant slide, more opening next month
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Monroe Street Midway is transforming for the winter soon.
Next month, winter bumper cars on an ice rink, an arctic slide you ride on with a tube, puck-putt (putt-putt with a hockey stick), an arcade, and more open.
Food will also be available, including burgers, pierogi, chili, chicken sandwiches, and mac-and-cheese bites, plus gluten-free and vegan options.
Santa will be there for free photos on Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. from Nov. 18 to Dec. 22.
The activities are part of Decked Out Detroit. In the summer, the Midway includes basketball courts, a roller rink, and other warm-weather fun.
Monroe Street Midway Prices
Winter bumper cars – $5 per session
Arctic slide – Free
Puck-putt – Free
Arcade – 50 cents to $3 per play
Monroe Street Midway schedule
November 11 – December 18
- Mondays: Closed
- Tuesdays: Closed
- Wednesdays: Closed
- Thursdays: 11am – 8pm
- Fridays: 11am – 10pm
- Saturdays: 11am – 10pm
- Sundays: 11am – 8pm
December 19 – December 31
- Mondays: 11am – 8pm
- Tuesdays: 11am – 8pm
- Wednesdays: 11am – 8pm
- Thursdays: 11am – 8pm
- Fridays: 11am – 10pm
- Saturdays: 11am – 10pm
- Sundays: 11am – 8pm
January 1 – January 29
- Mondays: Closed
- Tuesdays: Closed
- Wednesdays: Closed
- Thursdays: Closed
- Fridays: 4pm – 8pm
- Saturdays: 12pm – 8pm
- Sundays: 12pm – 8pm