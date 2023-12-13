Winter Blast returning to Royal Oak on Feb. 2-4

article

Winter Blast will again take over the streets of downtown Royal Oak in 2024.

The event scheduled for Feb. 2-4 will feature free ice skating at Mt. Brighton ski and snowboard experience, a zip line, ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, a kids' zone, and more.

Entertainers will also perform during the event, with the performers being announced later.

The free event will be held from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb, 2; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3; and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.