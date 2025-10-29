Winter at the Station returns to Michigan Central - What to expect

article

The Brief Winter at the Station returns Nov. 14. This free event at Michigan Central will include live entertainment, workshops, shopping, and more. Last year's Winter at the Station drew 53,000 people.



As the colder months near, Michigan Central is gearing up for another season of welcoming guests to Winter at the Station.

Last year's inaugural event drew around 53,000, according to Michigan Central.

Beginning in November, the event will feature six weeks of activities, including live music, creative workshops, local food, and the opportunity to shop for locally made products and other Detroit-centric gifts – all inside the historic former train depot. This event is free and open to the public.

Winter at the Station starts Nov. 14-16 and will run through Dec. 28. The full schedule hasn't been released yet.

More details will be posted here.

Dig deeper:

Last year, Michigan Central opened after extensive renovations.

The building that straddles Corktown and Southwest Detroit had been empty for decades until Ford Motor Co. bought it in 2018 and set out to revitalize the old train station.

Michigan Central now includes public spaces on the main floor, including a coffee shop, study area, and gift shop, with Ford employees utilizing other floors of the building.