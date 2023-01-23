Winter storm expected Wednesday; 3-5 inches possible

Hello gang, we've got a winter storm watch for Lenawee, Monroe and Wayne counties on Wednesday. That next storm system brings accumulating snow for all of southeast Michigan, from late morning through the late evening hours.

Right now it looks like 3-5 inches is to be expected. In the wake of this syste, temperatures will fall off heading into the weekend. Perhaps another round of light snow…. down the road on Sunday!

Rest of Monday evening and overnight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a low near 30.

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy and cool with a high of 37.

Wednesday: Snow developing by late morning and continuing through the afternoon and evening hours. Snow accumulation will be 3 to 5 inches for most of us, with a high of 34.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder and a high near 30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly and a high of 32.

Saturday: Lots of clouds and a high of 33.

Sunday: Light snow possible with a high near 30.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



