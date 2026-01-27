Winter weather brings bone fracture risks

The frigid weather comes icy and slick conditions — and with that, comes the risk of falling.

Why you should care:

Data shows the risk isn't necessary on a frozen lake, but instead in those unexpected zones where you walk and drive all the time.

For example. getting in and out of your car should be considered high risk in this kind of weather. As you shift your weight and maybe you have your hands full, you might hit an unexpected patch of ice - and that's where trouble starts.

Remember to walk like a penguin on the ice that means feet at a wide stance taking short steps.

Watch out for those transition zones that raise your risk of slipping and falling — such as, walking up or down outdoor steps, stepping off a sidewalk or getting in or out of your car.

In Health Works, we talk to Dr. Rachel Surowiec, a biomedical engineering assistant professor about it. Watch the full video above to learn more.