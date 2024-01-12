Winter weather descends on Detroit area, more than 20K without power

A winter blast is hitting Metro Detroit full force this Friday, impacting this evening, overnight and well through the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect with moderate to heavy snow of two to four inches continuing through the evening. The advisory is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Snowfall rates between three-quarter inch to an inch per hour will be likely within the heavier snow through 6 p.m.. The heavier snow rates have led to accumulation on untreated roadways with temperatures between 32 and 33 degrees.

East winds around 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph are likely.

Currently, nearly 21,000 DTE Energy customers are without power.

More than 1,000 customers are without power in Auburn Hills with 1,000 more without power in Taylor and Westland.

Other areas hit hard include Bloomfield Township, Madison Heights, Royal Oak.

Highly fluctuating visibilities down to a quarter-mile or even less is ongoing for drivers, given the breezy conditions.

US-23 road conditions were bad when FOX in the Weather Beast traveled through in the past hour, while on M-14 although plenty of tow trucks were out, traffic was moving, although at a slow pace.

For real-time traffic updates, see the FOX 2 Traffic page here.