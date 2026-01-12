Wintery mix comes Wednesday; cold temps come by end of week

The Brief Wednesday night brings winter mix with rain and snow. Very cold temps come by the end of the week.



Our weather stays pretty quiet through Tuesday but cold temperatures are returning.

What's next:

The next storm system we are watching crosses the Great Lakes Wednesday with some rain and snow showers - followed by MUCH COLDER AIR for the rest of the week.

There are chances for some light snow Friday and Saturday.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight - partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a low of 29.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, shower chance and a high of 43.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler with a few rain and snow showers. It will be blustery with a high of 37.

Thursday: MUCH COLDER with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 22.

Friday: Cloudy and COLD with snow showers and a high of 29.

Saturday: Cloudy with some light snow and a high of 29,

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, BRISK and COLD with a high of 22.

ENJOY,

-Luterman