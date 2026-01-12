Expand / Collapse search

Wintery mix comes Wednesday; cold temps come by end of week

Published  January 12, 2026 7:29pm EST
Cold temps return by end of week

Rich Luterman has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • Wednesday night brings winter mix with rain and snow.
    • Very cold temps come by the end of the week. 

FOX 2 - Our weather stays pretty quiet through Tuesday but cold temperatures are returning.

What's next:

The next storm system we are watching crosses the Great Lakes Wednesday with some rain and snow showers - followed by MUCH COLDER AIR for the rest of the week.  

There are chances for some light snow Friday and Saturday.  

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight - partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a low of 29.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, shower chance and a high of 43.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler with a few rain and snow showers. It will be blustery with a high of 37.

Thursday: MUCH COLDER with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 22.

Friday: Cloudy and COLD with snow showers and a high of 29.

Saturday: Cloudy with some light snow and a high of 29,

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, BRISK and COLD with a high of 22.

ENJOY,

-Luterman

The Source: Information for this report is the forecast by Weather Authority Rich Luterman. 

