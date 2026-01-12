Wintery mix comes Wednesday; cold temps come by end of week
FOX 2 - Our weather stays pretty quiet through Tuesday but cold temperatures are returning.
What's next:
The next storm system we are watching crosses the Great Lakes Wednesday with some rain and snow showers - followed by MUCH COLDER AIR for the rest of the week.
There are chances for some light snow Friday and Saturday.
For the rest of Monday evening and overnight - partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a low of 29.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, shower chance and a high of 43.
Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler with a few rain and snow showers. It will be blustery with a high of 37.
Thursday: MUCH COLDER with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 22.
Friday: Cloudy and COLD with snow showers and a high of 29.
Saturday: Cloudy with some light snow and a high of 29,
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, BRISK and COLD with a high of 22.
ENJOY,
-Luterman
The Source: Information for this report is the forecast by Weather Authority Rich Luterman.