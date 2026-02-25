Man wounded in shooting at Royal Oak Township event venue

article

The Brief A man was injured in a shooting at Legacy Eight Event Center in Royal Oak Township. Police continue to interview witnesses and hope to speak to the victim Wednesday. The venue has canceled an event scheduled for Wednesday night.



A man was shot Tuesday night at an event venue in Royal Oak Township.

Michigan State Police said they first received calls about shots fired before a caller reported that a man had been shot at the Legacy Eight Event Center on Wyoming and Eight Mile. It is unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the venue.

Troopers found a 41-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. He is currently listed as stable at a hospital.

No one is in custody, but police said they are following several leads, and continue to interview witnesses. They are also hoping to speak with the victim Wednesday.

Legacy Eight Event Center said an event scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.