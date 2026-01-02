Wixom elderly man in coma after alleged DoorDash driver attack

The Brief One man is in the hospital after a violent back and forth with a door dash driver. Seventy-five-year-old Lloyd Poole is in a coma, with part of his skull removed due to a brain bleed. Out on bond, a bond of $3,500, is 40-year-old Ryan Turner, the DoorDash driver who allegedly delivered the punch.



An elderly man is unconscious in the hospital and a DoorDash driver who allegedly attacked him is a free man. Meanwhile, a family is fuming tonight after the suspect made his bond.

Big picture view:

Seventy-five-year-old Lloyd Poole is in a coma, with part of his skull removed due to a brain bleed.

"He sucker-punched my dad, and my dad never got up, and he drove away," said daughter Jen Shaw. "Could be like this for a day, could be like this for a week, or a year."

Out on bond, a bond of $3,500, is 40-year-old Ryan Turner, the DoorDash driver who allegedly delivered the blow, causing Lloyd to fall and hit his head. The incident happened in a Wixom neighborhood on Sunday.

Lloyd yelled at Turner for driving too fast. Turner pulled over, got out of his car, the two exchanged words, then a punch.

"People are crazy. You cannot anticipate how people are going to react, obviously," said Shaw.

It turns out, in 2022, Turner was charged and convicted in a separate road rage assault and, after that, lost his license.

Meanwhile, he was driving for DoorDash.

What they're saying:

DoorDash said he has been fired but would not answer whether Turner’s prior convictions violated their safety protocol.

"DoorDash did say they released him, but who’s to say he’s not going to go to Uber Eats or one of the other DoorDash-type companies," said stepdaughter Lindsey Gonzalez.

The sisters are working to get Turner’s bond conditions changed to keep him away from Lloyd’s wife and home, just a five-minute walk from where Turner lives.

"It’s scary that he’s out walking around. I want everybody in the public to know his face and stay away from him," Lindsey said.