Wolchek smokes out sketchy dope deliveries

Meet the Chronic Clown, the Beard and the Boss. They're running a bootleg marijuana business anyone can access online, selling and delivering weed to anyone, anywhere.

And while you'd never know it, this operation is strictly off the books.

"There is no such thing as a stand-alone, legal, licensed state delivery service in Michigan. You have to be tied to a legal dispensary," said Jerry Millen, who owns the Greenhouse of Walled Lake.

Their pot products are unchecked, unregulated and maybe even unsafe.

"It did fail for pesticides," said Ben, a lab technician. " … And fungicides."

Find out what else is in the bootleg pot shop products and what happened when Rob tracks down the sellers at 10. Watch below or HERE on our live page.

